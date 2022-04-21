Erweiterte Funktionen
Gjensidige Forsikrin ADR - XFRA : XGJ0: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
21.04.22 07:35
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US37636X1019 XGJ0 GJENSIDIGE FORSI.UNSP.ADR
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,40 €
|22,40 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.04./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37636X1019
|A3DGB0
|22,60 €
|22,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|21,065 €
|+1,32%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|22,00 €
|0,00%
|20.04.22
|München
|22,40 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|23,84 $
|-3,91%
|20.04.22
= Realtime
