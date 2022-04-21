Erweiterte Funktionen



Gjensidige Forsikrin ADR - XFRA : XGJ0: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




21.04.22 07:35
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US37636X1019 XGJ0 GJENSIDIGE FORSI.UNSP.ADR

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,40 € 22,40 € -   € 0,00% 21.04./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US37636X1019 A3DGB0 22,60 € 22,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 21,065 € +1,32%  08:06
Frankfurt 22,00 € 0,00%  20.04.22
München 22,40 € 0,00%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,84 $ -3,91%  20.04.22
