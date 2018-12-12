Erweiterte Funktionen
Cafe de Coral Holdings - XFRA XCD: HEUTE EX/EX TODAY
12.12.18 07:58
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument hat heute seinen EX Tag.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument has its EX Date today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
BMG1744V1037 XCD CAFE CORAL HLDGS
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,11 €
|2,11 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.12./09:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG1744V1037
|881043
|2,34 €
|1,76 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
