12.12.18 07:58
Folgendes Instrument hat heute seinen EX Tag.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument has its EX Date today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.

BMG1744V1037 XCD CAFE CORAL HLDGS


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,11 € 2,11 € -   € 0,00% 12.12./09:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG1744V1037 881043 2,34 € 1,76 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,11 € 0,00%  08:03
München 2,09 € 0,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 2,10 € 0,00%  10:11
Berlin 2,11 € 0,00%  08:03
  = Realtime
