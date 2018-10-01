Erweiterte Funktionen
Vedanta Resources - XFRA VR9: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
01.10.18 09:16
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
VEDANTA RESOURCES DL-,10 VR9 GB0033277061 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,342 €
|9,34 €
|0,002 €
|+0,02%
|01.10./09:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0033277061
|A0BKZ0
|10,88 €
|7,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,292 €
|0,00%
|28.09.18
|Stuttgart
|9,306 €
|+1,75%
|28.09.18
|Berlin
|9,344 €
|+1,28%
|08:46
|Frankfurt
|9,342 €
|+0,02%
|08:45
|München
|9,296 €
|0,00%
|28.09.18
|Düsseldorf
|9,344 €
|-0,15%
|08:43
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,65 $
|-1,39%
|21.09.18
= Realtime
