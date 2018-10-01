Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vedanta Resources":
 Aktien      OS    


Vedanta Resources - XFRA VR9: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




01.10.18 09:16
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
VEDANTA RESOURCES DL-,10 VR9 GB0033277061 BAW/UFN


Aktuell
Start der Testproduktion voraus - 100% in einem Monat
Neuer 1.678% Lithium Hot Stock nach 1.290% mit Standard Lithium

E3 Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,342 € 9,34 € 0,002 € +0,02% 01.10./09:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0033277061 A0BKZ0 10,88 € 7,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,292 € 0,00%  28.09.18
Stuttgart 9,306 € +1,75%  28.09.18
Berlin 9,344 € +1,28%  08:46
Frankfurt 9,342 € +0,02%  08:45
München 9,296 € 0,00%  28.09.18
Düsseldorf 9,344 € -0,15%  08:43
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,65 $ -1,39%  21.09.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
200% in einer Woche - Übernahme. Die beste neue Cannabis-Aktie nach 275.297% mit Canopy Growth

CROP Infrastructure Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Vedanta Resources die Rohstof. 06.05.18
8 Vedanta Resources .. 23,88 08.07.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...