VICTORY CITY INTL HD -,10 - XFRA : VI3A: Aussetzung/Suspension
22.03.21 10:07
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL VICTORY CITY INTL HD -,10 VI3A BMG9358Q1877 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,002 €
|0,002 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.03./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG9358Q1877
|A2PM9E
|0,021 €
|0,0010 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
