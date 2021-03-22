Erweiterte Funktionen



22.03.21 10:07
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL VICTORY CITY INTL HD -,10 VI3A BMG9358Q1877 BAW/UFN

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,002 € 0,002 € -   € 0,00% 22.03./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG9358Q1877 A2PM9E 0,021 € 0,0010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,002 € 0,00%  19.03.21
Berlin 0,003 € -14,29%  19.03.21
  = Realtime
