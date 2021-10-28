Erweiterte Funktionen



28.10.21 19:57
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL RED PINE EXPLORATION VG3 CA75686Y7028 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4096 $ 0,4311 $ -0,0215 $ -4,99% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA75686Y7028 A3CMJ3 0,80 $ 0,23 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,3585 € -3,63%  08:03
Stuttgart 0,33 € -3,79%  16:26
Frankfurt 0,326 € -4,12%  08:20
Berlin 0,326 € -4,12%  19:53
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,4096 $ -4,99%  27.10.21
