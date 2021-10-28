Erweiterte Funktionen
Red Pine Exploration - XFRA : VG3: Aussetzung/Suspension
28.10.21 19:57
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL RED PINE EXPLORATION VG3 CA75686Y7028 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4096 $
|0,4311 $
|-0,0215 $
|-4,99%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA75686Y7028
|A3CMJ3
|0,80 $
|0,23 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,3585 €
|-3,63%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|0,33 €
|-3,79%
|16:26
|Frankfurt
|0,326 €
|-4,12%
|08:20
|Berlin
|0,326 €
|-4,12%
|19:53
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,4096 $
|-4,99%
|27.10.21
= Realtime
