XFRA : Upload functionality short codes, algoIDs

23.12.21 15:15
We experienced technical issues with the member section upload functionality for short codes and algoIDs between 19.12.2021 and 22.12.2021. The functionality was available again at 18:30 CET on the 22.12.2021. Affected reports are the TR160, TR161, TR162, TR163 and TR166. Therefore, the trading days 17.12.2021 until 22.12.2021 are going to be excluded from the sanctioning basis of report TR166. Trading day 17.12.2021 is going to be excluded as correction uploads for this date were not possible on 20.12.2021. Von 19.12.2021 bis 22.12.2021 kam es zu technischen Problemen der Upload Funktionalitaet fuer Short Codes und AlgoIDs. Die Funktonalitaet steht seit 22.12.2021 um 18:30 MEZ wieder zur Verfuegung. Betroffene Reports sind die TR160, TR161, TR162, TR163 sowie der TR166, daher werden die Handelstage 17.12.2021 bis einschliesslich 22.12.2021 aus der Sanktionierungsgrundlage des Reports TR166 ausgenommen. Der Handelstag 17.12.2021 wird ebenfalls ausgenommen, da fuer diesen Tag keine Korrekturuebermittlungen am 20.12.2021 moeglich waren. Please contact for functional questions: client.services@deutsche-boerse.com, for compliance-related questions: regulatory.processing@deutsche-boerse.com

