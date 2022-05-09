Erweiterte Funktionen
TherapeuticsMD - XFRA : US88338N1072: EX TODAY
09.05.22 07:56
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US88338N1072 29T TherapeuticsMD Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1479 €
|0,1608 €
|-0,0129 €
|-8,02%
|06.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88338N1072
|A1W1WN
|1,14 €
|0,12 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
