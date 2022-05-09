Erweiterte Funktionen



09.05.22 07:56
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US88338N1072 29T TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1479 € 0,1608 € -0,0129 € -8,02% 06.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88338N1072 A1W1WN 1,14 € 0,12 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,18 € +23,37%  05.05.22
Berlin 0,144 € 0,00%  08:53
Stuttgart 0,1479 € -8,02%  06.05.22
NYSE 0,1538 $ -10,22%  06.05.22
AMEX 0,1528 $ -10,75%  06.05.22
Nasdaq 0,1533 $ -11,23%  06.05.22
Frankfurt 0,1051 € -15,31%  08:05
München 0,17 € -22,87%  08:16
  = Realtime
