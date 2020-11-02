DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 02.11.2020 Das Instrument UNVA - US9047677045 - UNILEVER PLC - wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 02.11.2020. Aus technischen Gruenden wir der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument UNVA - US9047677045 - UNILEVER PLC - has its ex-dividend day on 02.11.2020. Due to technical reason the ex indikator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.