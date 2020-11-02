Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 02.11.2020 Das Instrument UNVA - US9047677045 - UNILEVER PLC - wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 02.11.2020. Aus technischen Gruenden wir der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument UNVA - US9047677045 - UNILEVER PLC - has its ex-dividend day on 02.11.2020. Due to technical reason the ex indikator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,60 €
|48,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.11./09:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9047677045
|854342
|56,00 €
|40,80 €
