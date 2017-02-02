Erweiterte Funktionen



Vantex Resources Ltd - XFRA UD7A; ZWY: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




02.02.17 07:45
Xetra Newsboard

DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL

Vantex Resources Ltd. UD7A CA9219454084 BAW/UFN
BANDERA GOLD LTD. ZWY CA0598421042 BAW/UFN


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,006 € 0,006 € -   € 0,00% 02.02./07:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9219454084 A0YFH2 0,023 € 0,0010 €
Werte im Artikel
0,0060 plus
0,00%
0,014 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0064 $ +156,00%  23.01.17
Frankfurt 0,006 € 0,00%  01.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...