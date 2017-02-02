Erweiterte Funktionen
Vantex Resources Ltd - XFRA UD7A; ZWY: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
02.02.17 07:45
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
Vantex Resources Ltd. UD7A CA9219454084 BAW/UFN
BANDERA GOLD LTD. ZWY CA0598421042 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,006 €
|0,006 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.02./07:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9219454084
|A0YFH2
|0,023 €
|0,0010 €
0,0060
0,00%
0,014
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0064 $
|+156,00%
|23.01.17
|Frankfurt
|0,006 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
= Realtime
