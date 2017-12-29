Erweiterte Funktionen



29.12.17 07:44
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.

The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
US8740361063 TWF TAIWAN FD INC.


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,355 € 17,355 € -   € 0,00% 29.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8740361063 872510 18,93 € 15,23 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 17,321 € 0,00%  28.12.17
Berlin 17,355 € 0,00%  28.12.17
München 17,075 € -1,41%  08:02
NYSE 20,76 $ -1,94%  28.12.17
  = Realtime
