The Taiwan Fund - XFRA TWF: NOT EX TODAY
29.12.17 07:44
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US8740361063 TWF TAIWAN FD INC.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,355 €
|17,355 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8740361063
|872510
|18,93 €
|15,23 €
Aktuell
