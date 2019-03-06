Erweiterte Funktionen
THAI UN. GRP PR. -FGN- - XFRA THYG: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
06.03.19 07:20
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
TH0450010Y16 THYG THAI UN. GRP
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,503 €
|0,497 €
|0,006 €
|+1,21%
|06.03./10:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|TH0450010Y16
|A140S1
|0,51 €
|0,37 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
