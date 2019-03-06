Erweiterte Funktionen



THAI UN. GRP PR. -FGN- - XFRA THYG: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




06.03.19 07:20
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
TH0450010Y16 THYG THAI UN. GRP


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,503 € 0,497 € 0,006 € +1,21% 06.03./10:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
TH0450010Y16 A140S1 0,51 € 0,37 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,503 € +1,21%  08:06
Berlin 0,503 € +1,21%  08:09
München 0,519 € 0,00%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,50 € -0,99%  09:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
