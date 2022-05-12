Erweiterte Funktionen
Renewables Infrastructure - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
12.05.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,57 €
|1,54 €
|0,03 €
|+1,95%
|12.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BBHX2H91
|A1W2S8
|1,71 €
|1,51 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,57 €
|+1,95%
|12.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|1,53 €
|+0,66%
|12.05.22
|München
|1,54 €
|0,00%
|12.05.22
|Frankfurt
|1,53 €
|-1,29%
|12.05.22
|Stuttgart
|1,52 €
|-1,94%
|12.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.