Erweiterte Funktionen



Zoetis - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




25.04.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzten jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
180,30 $ 181,95 $ -1,65 $ -0,91% 25.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98978V1035 A1KBYX 247,89 $ 165,22 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		165,62 € -1,78%  25.04.22
Frankfurt 167,84 € -0,40%  25.04.22
Nasdaq 180,42 $ -0,90%  25.04.22
NYSE 180,30 $ -0,91%  25.04.22
AMEX 179,95 $ -1,00%  25.04.22
München 168,68 € -1,51%  25.04.22
Berlin 166,20 € -1,61%  25.04.22
Hannover 166,40 € -1,65%  25.04.22
Xetra 165,78 € -2,29%  25.04.22
Düsseldorf 165,32 € -2,49%  25.04.22
Stuttgart 165,32 € -2,59%  25.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 233% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Zoetis (WKN: A1KBYX) ZTS 16.02.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...