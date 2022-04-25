Erweiterte Funktionen
Zoetis - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.04.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|180,30 $
|181,95 $
|-1,65 $
|-0,91%
|25.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98978V1035
|A1KBYX
|247,89 $
|165,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|165,62 €
|-1,78%
|25.04.22
|Frankfurt
|167,84 €
|-0,40%
|25.04.22
|Nasdaq
|180,42 $
|-0,90%
|25.04.22
|NYSE
|180,30 $
|-0,91%
|25.04.22
|AMEX
|179,95 $
|-1,00%
|25.04.22
|München
|168,68 €
|-1,51%
|25.04.22
|Berlin
|166,20 €
|-1,61%
|25.04.22
|Hannover
|166,40 €
|-1,65%
|25.04.22
|Xetra
|165,78 €
|-2,29%
|25.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|165,32 €
|-2,49%
|25.04.22
|Stuttgart
|165,32 €
|-2,59%
|25.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|11
|Zoetis (WKN: A1KBYX) ZTS
|16.02.22