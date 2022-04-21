Erweiterte Funktionen
Quilter plc - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
21.04.22 22:05
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,67 €
|1,73 €
|-0,06 €
|-3,47%
|21.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDCXV269
|A2JK4L
|1,97 €
|1,30 €
