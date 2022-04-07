Erweiterte Funktionen
7,15 Memory Express Airbag 0. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
07.04.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.04./07:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DKP9
|CS8DKP
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.