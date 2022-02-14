Erweiterte Funktionen
ORDISSIMO SA EO-,25 - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
14.02.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,99 €
|2,16 €
|-0,17 €
|-7,87%
|14.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013318052
|A2JQPR
|2,20 €
|1,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,99 €
|-7,87%
|14.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.