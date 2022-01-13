Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Dai. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
13.01.22 23:05
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|966,06 €
|958,28 €
|7,78 €
|+0,81%
|13.01./17:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB28XX5
|LB28XX
|1.010 €
|953,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|964,42 €
|+0,65%
|13.01.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|966,06 €
|+0,81%
|13.01.22
Aktuell
