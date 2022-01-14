Erweiterte Funktionen
MEXICO 17/27 - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
14.01.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,545 $
|109,59 $
|-0,045 $
|-0,04%
|14.01./17:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US91087BAC46
|A19E5U
|114,35 $
|109,18 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.