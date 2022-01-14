Erweiterte Funktionen



MEXICO 17/27 - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




14.01.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke
Neuer 365% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
109,545 $ 109,59 $ -0,045 $ -0,04% 14.01./17:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US91087BAC46 A19E5U 114,35 $ 109,18 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 109,545 $ -0,04%  14.01.22
Frankfurt 109,35 $ -0,22%  14.01.22
Stuttgart 109,29 $ -0,23%  14.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis knackt 36.000$ - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 211% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...