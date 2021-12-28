Erweiterte Funktionen



Allakos - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




28.12.21 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,09 $ 10,15 $ -0,06 $ -0,59% 29.12./01:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01671P1003 A2JQTK 156,53 $ 8,44 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,95 € 0,00%  28.12.21
Stuttgart 8,95 € +1,13%  28.12.21
Frankfurt 8,90 € 0,00%  28.12.21
NYSE 10,08 $ -0,49%  28.12.21
AMEX 10,07 $ -0,49%  28.12.21
Nasdaq 10,09 $ -0,59%  28.12.21
Düsseldorf 8,70 € -2,25%  28.12.21
München 8,90 € -4,30%  28.12.21
Berlin 8,90 € -4,30%  28.12.21
  = Realtime
