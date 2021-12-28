Erweiterte Funktionen
Allakos - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
28.12.21 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,09 $
|10,15 $
|-0,06 $
|-0,59%
|29.12./01:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US01671P1003
|A2JQTK
|156,53 $
|8,44 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,95 €
|0,00%
|28.12.21
|Stuttgart
|8,95 €
|+1,13%
|28.12.21
|Frankfurt
|8,90 €
|0,00%
|28.12.21
|NYSE
|10,08 $
|-0,49%
|28.12.21
|AMEX
|10,07 $
|-0,49%
|28.12.21
|Nasdaq
|10,09 $
|-0,59%
|28.12.21
|Düsseldorf
|8,70 €
|-2,25%
|28.12.21
|München
|8,90 €
|-4,30%
|28.12.21
|Berlin
|8,90 €
|-4,30%
|28.12.21
