Armstrong World Industries - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
24.11.21 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|114,03 $
|114,03 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US04247X1028
|A0LCJG
|114,86 $
|70,83 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
