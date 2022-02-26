Erweiterte Funktionen
Columbus Mckinnon - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 3 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.02.22 12:06
Xetra Newsboard
11 products affected: WARCI_01, WARCI_02, WARCI_03, WARCI_04, WARDB_01, WARDB_02, WARDB_03, WARVO_01, WARVO_02, WARVO_03, WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,99 $
|43,52 $
|1,47 $
|+3,38%
|25.02./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1993331057
|899458
|55,55 $
|41,27 $
