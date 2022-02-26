Erweiterte Funktionen



Columbus Mckinnon - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 3 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




26.02.22 12:06
Xetra Newsboard

11 products affected: WARCI_01, WARCI_02, WARCI_03, WARCI_04, WARDB_01, WARDB_02, WARDB_03, WARVO_01, WARVO_02, WARVO_03, WARVO_04

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,99 $ 43,52 $ 1,47 $ +3,38% 25.02./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1993331057 899458 55,55 $ 41,27 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 44,91 $ +3,48%  25.02.22
Nasdaq 44,99 $ +3,38%  25.02.22
NYSE 44,88 $ +3,03%  25.02.22
Frankfurt 38,60 € +1,58%  25.02.22
Berlin 38,40 € +1,05%  25.02.22
Stuttgart 38,60 € -0,52%  25.02.22
