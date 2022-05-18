Erweiterte Funktionen
Chalice Brands - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
18.05.22 22:05
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,26 $
|0,2597 $
|0,0003 $
|+0,12%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA15756R1047
|A3CRBP
|1,27 $
|0,051 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,17 €
|+11,84%
|09.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,26 $
|+0,12%
|18.05.22
|Frankfurt
|0,168 €
|0,00%
|09.05.22
|München
|0,18 €
|0,00%
|09.05.22
= Realtime
