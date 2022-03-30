Erweiterte Funktionen
Essity AB - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
30.03.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,75 €
|20,65 €
|1,10 €
|+5,33%
|30.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0009922156
|A2DS2Z
|30,00 €
|19,86 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
