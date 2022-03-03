Erweiterte Funktionen
IA FINANCIAL CORP. INC. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
03.03.22 23:05
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,49 $
|59,16 $
|0,33 $
|+0,56%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA45075E1043
|A2PBLT
|66,61 $
|51,23 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|53,00 €
|+2,91%
|03.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|59,49 $
|+0,56%
|03.03.22
Aktuell
