Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nvidia":
Nvidia - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
23.03.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Finanztrends Video zu Nvidia
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|256,34 $
|265,24 $
|-8,90 $
|-3,36%
|24.03./00:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67066G1040
|918422
|346,10 $
|122,75 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|233,70 €
|-2,28%
|23.03.22
|Berlin
|239,45 €
|-0,29%
|23.03.22
|Xetra
|239,60 €
|-1,42%
|23.03.22
|Hamburg
|239,80 €
|-1,48%
|23.03.22
|Hannover
|239,30 €
|-1,70%
|23.03.22
|München
|234,25 €
|-2,42%
|23.03.22
|Stuttgart
|232,85 €
|-2,86%
|23.03.22
|Frankfurt
|232,95 €
|-2,90%
|23.03.22
|AMEX
|256,23 $
|-3,32%
|23.03.22
|Nasdaq
|256,34 $
|-3,36%
|23.03.22
|NYSE
|256,06 $
|-3,46%
|23.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|234,85 €
|-3,57%
|23.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1733
|NVIDIA: Wer war dabei ?
|22.03.22
|58
|Interessantes von Nvidia!
|17.02.22
|Nvidia hat noch viel Wachstum.
|30.01.22
|13
|Gewinn bei NVIDIA liegt über .
|25.04.21
|2
|Löschung
|25.04.21