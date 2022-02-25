Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.02.22 23:05
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|972,97 €
|955,00 €
|17,97 €
|+1,88%
|25.02./17:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB29N89
|LB29N8
|1.000 €
|949,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|966,12 €
|+1,16%
|25.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|972,97 €
|+1,88%
|25.02.22
