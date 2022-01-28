Erweiterte Funktionen
Victrex - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
28.01.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,80 $
|29,872 $
|-2,072 $
|-6,94%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009292243
|898554
|36,50 $
|27,80 $
Werte im Artikel
100,00
0,00%
4,83
-1,00%
27,80
-6,94%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|23,38 €
|-0,17%
|28.01.22
|Stuttgart
|24,14 €
|-0,17%
|28.01.22
|München
|24,78 €
|-5,78%
|28.01.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|27,80 $
|-6,94%
|24.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Victrex (WKN: 898554)
|26.02.18