Erweiterte Funktionen
Atrium European Real Estate - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
30.12.21 16:00
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,58 €
|3,585 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,14%
|30.12./16:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B3DCF752
|A0X963
|3,60 €
|2,49 €
Werte im Artikel
213,80
+0,88%
3,58
-0,14%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,58 €
|-0,14%
|11:04
|Düsseldorf
|3,58 €
|+0,42%
|14:01
|München
|3,58 €
|+0,42%
|13:34
|Frankfurt
|3,555 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|3,565 €
|0,00%
|08:19
|Berlin
|3,585 €
|0,00%
|13:23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,88 $
|0,00%
|15.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|160
|Meinl European Land steigert G.
|18.10.21
|5
|Meinl European Land - Hebelzer.
|25.04.21
|14
|Die Immobilienperle Meinl Europe.
|22.04.08
|1
|chartanalyse meinl - vorerst no.
|13.02.08
|2
|M.E.L - ADC`s kurz vor Verka.
|31.01.08