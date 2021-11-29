Erweiterte Funktionen
Put auf Twitter [Vontobel Fina. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.11.21 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,40 €
|0,41 €
|-0,01 €
|-2,44%
|29.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX2V8E0
|VX2V8E
|0,41 €
|0,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,42 €
|+2,44%
|29.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,40 €
|-2,44%
|29.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.