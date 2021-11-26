Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "PIMCO Euro Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Index UCITS":
PIMCO Euro Short-Term High Y. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.11.21 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,7262 €
|9,76 €
|-0,0338 €
|-0,35%
|26.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BD8D5H32
|A2DLP2
|9,88 €
|9,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,7918 €
|+0,75%
|23.11.21
|Xetra
|9,7262 €
|-0,35%
|26.11.21
|Frankfurt
|9,6518 €
|-0,48%
|26.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|9,5768 €
|-0,93%
|26.11.21
|Stuttgart
|9,578 €
|-0,94%
|26.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.