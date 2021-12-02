Erweiterte Funktionen


XFRA : Short code reports TR160, TR161 and TR166




02.12.21 19:03
Xetra Newsboard

We experienced technical issues with the short code report processing of TR160 and TR161 of trading day data 01.12.2021. The root cause was identified and fixed. The reports TR160, TR161 and TR166 were delivered delayed at 11:30 CET. For delivery status please check always our webpage (hhttps://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/products-services/ps-technology/service-status). Due to this issue the release of the new error code 25 and adapted error codes 2 (for uploads with valid from 03.01.2022), 17 and 18 will be postponed until further notice. In case of any questions please contact: client.services@deutsche-boerse.com or regulatory.processing@deutsche-boerse.com

Aktuell
Kernenergie gegen Klimawandel - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Neuer 500% Uran Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Uran-Lagerstätte

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahmen - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:44 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : Deletion of Instruments from Boerse [...]
19:03 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : Short code reports TR160, TR161 an [...]
19:02 , Xetra Newsboard
XETR : Short code reports TR160, TR161 an [...]
18:33 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : 9YC: Wiederaufnahme/Resumption
18:08 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...