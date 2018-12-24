Erweiterte Funktionen



Go Energy Group - XFRA SO1 HEUTE NICHT EX / NOT EX TODAY




24.12.18 08:03
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.

The following instrument is not traded ex today. Due to technical reasons
the EX-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
AU000000GOE3 SO1 GO ENERGY GROUP LTD


Aktuell
Börsengang des Jahres - Nächster Riesendeal von Börsenstar David Stadnyk
nach 1.871% und 14.143% - IT Service Hot Stock 2019

Nerds On Site Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,014 € 0,014 € -   € 0,00% 21.12./05:09
 
ISIN WKN
AU000000GOE3 A1435C
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,014 € 0,00%  10.03.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Lagerstätte mit 1 Mrd. $ Barwert und 125 Mio. $ Cash-flow. 23 mal mehr als Börsenwert - Bester Lithium Aktientip 2019

LSC Lithium Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
548 Solco - die Solarperle mit sehr . 08:27
198 SOLCO - der unspektakuläre W. 18.02.11
8 Solco, der Einstieg lohnt sich w. 19.12.06
6 Solco Stimmrecht abgeben! Auf. 19.09.06
13 Es war ein Versuch wert 16.09.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...