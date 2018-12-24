Erweiterte Funktionen
Go Energy Group - XFRA SO1 HEUTE NICHT EX / NOT EX TODAY
24.12.18 08:03
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex today. Due to technical reasons
the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
AU000000GOE3 SO1 GO ENERGY GROUP LTD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,014 €
|0,014 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.12./05:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|AU000000GOE3
|A1435C
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,014 €
|0,00%
|10.03.16
= Realtime
Aktuell
