Smart Metering Systems PLC - XFRA : SMC: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
10.01.22 08:52
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00B4X1RC86 SMC Smart Metering Systems PLC
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,72 €
|9,67 €
|0,05 €
|+0,52%
|10.01./10:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B4X1RC86
|A1JHHD
|12,00 €
|7,55 €
= Realtime
