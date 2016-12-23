Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Finder Explorations - XFRA S8W1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
23.12.16 07:58
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
Gold Finder Explorations Ltd. S8W1 CA3805981022 BAW/UFN
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
Gold Finder Explorations Ltd. S8W1 CA3805981022 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,015 €
|0,015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.12./07:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA3805981022
|A1C570
|0,036 €
|0,0030 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,007 €
|0,00%
|22.12.16
|München
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|22.12.16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0129 $
|-19,38%
|20.12.16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|123
|Crescent Silbermine: GoldFinder .
|25.02.16