Gold Finder Explorations - XFRA S8W1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




23.12.16 07:58
DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
Gold Finder Explorations Ltd. S8W1 CA3805981022 BAW/UFN


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,015 € 0,015 € -   € 0,00% 23.12./07:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA3805981022 A1C570 0,036 € 0,0030 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,007 € 0,00%  22.12.16
München 0,015 € 0,00%  22.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0129 $ -19,38%  20.12.16
  = Realtime
