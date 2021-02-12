Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Silvercrest Metals":
Silvercrest Metals - XFRA : S0C: Aussetzung/Suspension
12.02.21 09:32
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL SILVERCREST MTLS S0C CA8283631015 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,04 €
|8,185 €
|-0,145 €
|-1,77%
|12.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA8283631015
|A141Q2
|10,99 €
|2,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,04 €
|-1,77%
|11.02.21
|Berlin
|8,08 €
|0,00%
|10:20
|AMEX
|9,66 $
|0,00%
|02:00
|Düsseldorf
|7,79 €
|-1,39%
|08:11
|NYSE
|9,68 $
|-2,22%
|11.02.21
|Nasdaq
|9,66 $
|-2,42%
|11.02.21
|Stuttgart
|7,89 €
|-3,31%
|10:08
|Frankfurt
|7,925 €
|-3,35%
|11.02.21
|München
|7,60 €
|-8,49%
|10:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|80
|SilverCrest Metals
|10:01