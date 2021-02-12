Erweiterte Funktionen

Silvercrest Metals - XFRA : S0C: Aussetzung/Suspension




12.02.21 09:32
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL SILVERCREST MTLS S0C CA8283631015 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,04 € 8,185 € -0,145 € -1,77% 12.02./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA8283631015 A141Q2 10,99 € 2,90 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,04 € -1,77%  11.02.21
Berlin 8,08 € 0,00%  10:20
AMEX 9,66 $ 0,00%  02:00
Düsseldorf 7,79 € -1,39%  08:11
NYSE 9,68 $ -2,22%  11.02.21
Nasdaq 9,66 $ -2,42%  11.02.21
Stuttgart 7,89 € -3,31%  10:08
Frankfurt 7,925 € -3,35%  11.02.21
München 7,60 € -8,49%  10:32
