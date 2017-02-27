Erweiterte Funktionen
XPERI CORP. DL -,001 - XFRA RY6, T11: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE
27.02.17 08:01
Xetra Newsboard
Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US7561091049 RY6 REALTY INC. CORP
US98421B1008 T11 XPERI CORP
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,059 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|27.02./08:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|US98421B1008
|A2DMG9
Werte im Artikel
59,07
0,00%
35,06
-
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|35,059 €
|-
|08:20
= Realtime
