Erweiterte Funktionen



Dawson Geophysical Company - XFRA : RVS1: HEUTE NICHT EX Corporate Action / NOT EX TODAY




31.03.22 07:57
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US2393601008 RVS1 Dawson Geophysical Co.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,04 € 2,02 € 0,02 € +0,99% 31.03./08:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2393601008 A14NUC 2,48 € 1,61 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 2,32 $ +1,31%  30.03.22
Frankfurt 2,04 € +0,99%  08:04
München 2,04 € +0,99%  08:05
AMEX 2,28 $ +0,44%  29.03.22
Berlin 1,98 € 0,00%  08:22
NYSE 2,31 $ -0,86%  30.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) will ins Lithium-Geschäft einsteigen. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...