Erweiterte Funktionen
Dawson Geophysical Company - XFRA : RVS1: HEUTE NICHT EX Corporate Action / NOT EX TODAY
31.03.22 07:57
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US2393601008 RVS1 Dawson Geophysical Co.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,04 €
|2,02 €
|0,02 €
|+0,99%
|31.03./08:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2393601008
|A14NUC
|2,48 €
|1,61 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.