Red Eagle Mining - XFRA R6E: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
12.11.18 10:28
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
RED EAGLE MINING CORP. R6E CA7565662045 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,01 €
|0,01 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA7565662045
|A1JCNW
|0,25 €
|0,010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,01 €
|0,00%
|09.11.18
|München
|0,011 €
|+120,00%
|09:26
|Frankfurt
|0,011 €
|+10,00%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|0,011 €
|-15,38%
|09.11.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0156 $
|-23,15%
|09.11.18
|Berlin
|0,026 €
|-31,58%
|10:28
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|376
|Red Eagle: Aussichtsreiche Gol.
|10.11.18