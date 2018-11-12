Erweiterte Funktionen

Red Eagle Mining - XFRA R6E: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




12.11.18 10:28
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
RED EAGLE MINING CORP. R6E CA7565662045 BAW/UFN


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,01 € 0,01 € -   € 0,00% 12.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA7565662045 A1JCNW 0,25 € 0,010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,01 € 0,00%  09.11.18
München 0,011 € +120,00%  09:26
Frankfurt 0,011 € +10,00%  08:20
Stuttgart 0,011 € -15,38%  09.11.18
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0156 $ -23,15%  09.11.18
Berlin 0,026 € -31,58%  10:28
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
376 Red Eagle: Aussichtsreiche Gol. 10.11.18
