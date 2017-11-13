Erweiterte Funktionen
QUEBECOR INC. B SUB.VTG - XFRA QB3: KEIN EX-DIVIDENDE / NO EX DIVIDEND TODAY
13.11.17 08:17
Folgendes Instrument wird heute NICHT EX-Dividende gehandelt. Bitte
ignorieren Sie die heutige Newsboard von 07:27:08h.
The following instrument is NOT traded ex dividend today. Please ignore
the newsboard 07:27:08h.
ISIN Short Code Name
CA7481932084 QB3 AUEBECOR INC. B SUB.VTG
