QUEBECOR INC. B SUB.VTG - XFRA QB3: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




13.11.17 07:27
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
CA7481932084 QB3 AUEBECOR INC. B SUB.VTG


Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,995 € 32,652 € 0,343 € +1,05% 13.11./08:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA7481932084 885055 33,62 € 24,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 32,995 € +1,05%  08:05
Nasdaq OTC Other 38,39 $ -2,11%  10.11.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
