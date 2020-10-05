DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.10.2020, Das Instrument PAHA US73328P1066 Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Unsp.ADRs)1/10/o.N wird EX Dividende gehandelt am 05.10.2020. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument PAHA US73328P1066 Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Unsp.ADRs)1/10/o.N has its ex-dividend day on 05.10.2020. Due to technical reasons, the Ex-Indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.