05.10.20 07:22
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.10.2020, Das Instrument PAHA US73328P1066 Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Unsp.ADRs)1/10/o.N wird EX Dividende gehandelt am 05.10.2020. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument PAHA US73328P1066 Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Unsp.ADRs)1/10/o.N has its ex-dividend day on 05.10.2020. Due to technical reasons, the Ex-Indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,84 € 4,84 € -   € 0,00% 05.10./08:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US73328P1066 PAH0AD 7,25 € 2,78 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,88 € 0,00%  02.10.20
Stuttgart 4,84 € 0,00%  02.10.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,84 $ -1,18%  02.10.20
  = Realtime
