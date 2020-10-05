Erweiterte Funktionen
Porsche ADR - XFRA : PAHA: INSTRUMENT_EVENT
05.10.20 07:22
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.10.2020, Das Instrument PAHA US73328P1066 Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Unsp.ADRs)1/10/o.N wird EX Dividende gehandelt am 05.10.2020. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument PAHA US73328P1066 Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Unsp.ADRs)1/10/o.N has its ex-dividend day on 05.10.2020. Due to technical reasons, the Ex-Indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,84 €
|4,84 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./08:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US73328P1066
|PAH0AD
|7,25 €
|2,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|4,88 €
|0,00%
|02.10.20
|Stuttgart
|4,84 €
|0,00%
|02.10.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,84 $
|-1,18%
|02.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.