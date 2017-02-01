Erweiterte Funktionen



Suntec Real Estate Investment - XFRA P3G: EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




01.02.17 07:41
Das folgende Insteument wird heute, am 01.02.2017, EX Kapitalmassnahme
gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument will be traded EX capital adjustment today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicato will not be displayed.


SG1Q52922370 P3G SUNTEC REAL EST. INV. UTS


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,107 € 1,11 € -0,003 € -0,27% 01.02./09:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG1Q52922370 A0DN04 1,23 € 0,94 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,107 € -0,27%  09:15
Hamburg 1,097 € -1,26%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,171 $ -2,42%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  


Antw. Thema Zeit
