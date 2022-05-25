Erweiterte Funktionen
Anadolu Efes ADR - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.05.22 22:15
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,315 $
|0,36 $
|-0,045 $
|-12,50%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0325232017
|766622
|0,68 $
|0,32 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,30 €
|0,00%
|25.05.22
|Stuttgart
|0,276 €
|-7,38%
|25.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,315 $
|-12,50%
|25.05.22
|Berlin
|0,288 €
|-27,64%
|25.05.22
