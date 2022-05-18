Erweiterte Funktionen
Assured Guaranty - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
18.05.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,06 $
|57,51 $
|-0,45 $
|-0,78%
|18.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG0585R1060
|A0CATL
|65,62 $
|44,55 $
