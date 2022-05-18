Erweiterte Funktionen



Assured Guaranty - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




18.05.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,06 $ 57,51 $ -0,45 $ -0,78% 18.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG0585R1060 A0CATL 65,62 $ 44,55 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 57,13 $ +3,59%  18.05.22
Frankfurt 52,00 € +1,96%  18.05.22
Stuttgart 52,00 € +1,96%  18.05.22
München 55,50 € 0,00%  18.05.22
NYSE 57,06 $ -0,78%  18.05.22
Nasdaq 57,06 $ -0,94%  18.05.22
