iShares STOXX Europe 600 Ind. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
20.04.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,56 €
|67,40 €
|1,16 €
|+1,72%
|20.04./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08J9
|A0H08J
|81,68 €
|61,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|66,72 €
|-0,13%
|19.04.22
|
|68,47 €
|+1,23%
|15:43
|Frankfurt
|68,50 €
|+2,81%
|19:20
|Düsseldorf
|68,55 €
|+1,77%
|19:15
|Xetra
|68,56 €
|+1,72%
|17:36
|Hamburg
|67,72 €
|+1,67%
|09:53
|Berlin
|68,44 €
|+1,60%
|16:29
|München
|68,45 €
|+1,33%
|16:29
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|68,38 €
|+1,29%
|21:55
= Realtime
