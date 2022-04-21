Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Straumann":
 Aktien      Futures    


Straumann - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




21.04.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzten jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
138,48 $ 135,70 $ 2,78 $ +2,05% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012280076 914326 230,12 $ 129,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 138,48 $ +2,05%  20:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Straumann (WKN: 914326) 12.08.21
  Aktienrückkauf Straumann 01.09.11
30 etwas für konservative 07.02.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...