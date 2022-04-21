Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Straumann":
Straumann - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
21.04.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|138,48 $
|135,70 $
|2,78 $
|+2,05%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0012280076
|914326
|230,12 $
|129,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|138,48 $
|+2,05%
|20:24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|Straumann (WKN: 914326)
|12.08.21
|Aktienrückkauf Straumann
|01.09.11
|30
|etwas für konservative
|07.02.07