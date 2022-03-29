Erweiterte Funktionen



Kibo Energy - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




29.03.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen auf Atomkraft - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
388% Uran Aktientip nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,001 € 0,001 € -   € 0,00% 22.03./07:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B97C0C31 A1T6AW 0,0080 € 0,0010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  18.03.22
Stuttgart 0,001 € 0,00%  21.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Clevere Anleger kaufen jetzt diese Lithium-Aktie. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...