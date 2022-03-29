Erweiterte Funktionen
Kibo Energy - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.03.22 22:15
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.03./07:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B97C0C31
|A1T6AW
|0,0080 €
|0,0010 €
