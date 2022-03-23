Erweiterte Funktionen



Diversified Royalty - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




23.03.22 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
388% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,64 $ 2,48 $ 0,16 $ +6,45% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA2553311002 A12C65 2,64 $ 1,91 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,20 € -1,79%  23.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,64 $ +6,45%  23.03.22
Frankfurt 2,34 € +6,36%  23.03.22
Berlin 2,38 € +6,25%  23.03.22
München 2,22 € +0,91%  23.03.22
Düsseldorf 2,22 € 0,00%  22.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - 242% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 CA2553311002 - Diversified R. 21.03.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...