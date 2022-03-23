Erweiterte Funktionen
Diversified Royalty - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
23.03.22 23:15
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,64 $
|2,48 $
|0,16 $
|+6,45%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA2553311002
|A12C65
|2,64 $
|1,91 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,20 €
|-1,79%
|23.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,64 $
|+6,45%
|23.03.22
|Frankfurt
|2,34 €
|+6,36%
|23.03.22
|Berlin
|2,38 €
|+6,25%
|23.03.22
|München
|2,22 €
|+0,91%
|23.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,22 €
|0,00%
|22.03.22
