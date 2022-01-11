Erweiterte Funktionen



Cardno - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




11.01.22 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)
Klimaretter Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,26 € 1,24 € 0,02 € +1,61% 11.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000CDD7 A0CA2K 1,26 € 0,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,26 € +1,61%  11.01.22
München 1,14 € +708,51%  11.01.22
Frankfurt 1,16 € +480,00%  11.01.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,50 $ -0,01%  11.01.22
Berlin 1,15 € -3,36%  11.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...