Cardno - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
11.01.22 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,26 €
|1,24 €
|0,02 €
|+1,61%
|11.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000CDD7
|A0CA2K
|1,26 €
|0,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,26 €
|+1,61%
|11.01.22
|München
|1,14 €
|+708,51%
|11.01.22
|Frankfurt
|1,16 €
|+480,00%
|11.01.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,50 $
|-0,01%
|11.01.22
|Berlin
|1,15 €
|-3,36%
|11.01.22
