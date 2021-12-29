Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CTS":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Futures    


CTS - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




29.12.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Klimaschutz mit Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,63 $ 37,63 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1265011056 850843 39,42 $ 28,83 $
Werte im Artikel
9,45 plus
+1,07%
57,95 plus
+0,17%
37,63 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 37,65 $ +1,40%  29.12.21
AMEX 37,44 $ +1,08%  29.12.21
Berlin 33,20 € +0,61%  29.12.21
Frankfurt 32,60 € 0,00%  29.12.21
NYSE 37,63 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Jetzt einsteigen nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...