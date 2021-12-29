Erweiterte Funktionen
CTS - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.12.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,63 $
|37,63 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1265011056
|850843
|39,42 $
|28,83 $
9,45
+1,07%
57,95
+0,17%
37,63
0,00%
